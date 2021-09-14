14 september 2021 17:04 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeNieuws ⇒ Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire

Nieuws Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme Vacatures ICT en Techniek

Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire

1701

Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire

WE’RE HIRING!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

***********************************************

Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler

***********************************************

Job Summary:

Provide all necessary and required under-wing ground support services including but not be limited to loading and unloading baggage and cargo, aircraft marshalling, water and lavatory servicing, aircraft cleaning, driving/operating heavy equipment.

Requirements:

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Must be able to work in inclement weather
  • Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]

Meer vacatures:




Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 499



nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)