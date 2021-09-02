2 september 2021 13:14 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Hestia
HomeNieuws ⇒ Vacancy Experienced PADI Dive Instructors Bonaire

Nieuws Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme

Vacancy Experienced PADI Dive Instructors Bonaire

158

Vacancy Experienced PADI Dive Instructors Bonaire

Beyond the Corals is looking for Experienced PADI Dive Instructors

We are a fast growing PADI 5 Star Dive center on Bonaire. Professionalism, good service and friendliness are the core of our business.

We offer a nice work environment, with lots of variety, good pay and great weather!

Are you interested? Please submit your application to [email protected]

Meer vacatures:




Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 499



nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)