Vacancy Experienced PADI Dive Instructors Bonaire

Beyond the Corals is looking for Experienced PADI Dive Instructors
We are a fast growing PADI 5 Star Dive center on Bonaire. Professionalism, good service and friendliness are the core of our business.
We offer a nice work environment, with lots of variety, good pay and great weather!
Are you interested? Please submit your application to [email protected]
