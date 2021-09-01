1 september 2021 16:18 pm
Vacancy Food and Beverage Employees Bonaire

Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire. We are looking for:

FOOD AND BEVERAGE 

  • Waiting Staff                 
  • Bartenders
  • Pool Attendants

For all positions is required:

  • Several years of experience in a similar position (with relevant education);
  • Representative;
  • Motivated, flexible, stress reliant;
  • Good social skills and team spirit;
  • Able to work in shifts;
  • Languages: Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamento a pré.

If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] Or apply in person on Tuesday morning between 09:00 and 12:00.

