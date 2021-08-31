Vacature Senior IT Analyst Curaçao















Are you ready for an exciting function with a dynamic and industry leading company? The MetaCorp IT department is looking for candidates for the position of: Senior IT Analyst (Curaçao)

About MetaCorp

MetaCorp is the parent company of a diversified group of companies. MetaCorp developed Renaissance Resort Curaçao, operates The Movies Punda & Otrobanda, and several other businesses in industries such as Entertainment, Beverage Bottling, Laundry Services, Waste Management & Recycling, and Manufacturing.

Roles and Responsibilities

As a Senior IT Analyst, you are based in Curaçao and play a pivotal role in our growing local operations, but also (remotely) support our off-island activities.

You will be responsible for setting up and managing IT infrastructure and systems, carry out incident/service management, and participate in IT improvement initiatives such as security hardening, system integration, and ongoing optimization.

Requirements

MBO or higher degree in Information Technology or similar education; HBO education is preferred

Approximately 5-8 years of relevant work experience

Broad technical experience which includes MS Windows Server, Active Directory, MS Exchange, and virtualization

Able to work with a significant amount of independence

Dynamic personality and team player attitude

Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Papiamento

Strong analytical capabilities and problem resolving skills

We offer you

An excellent position with a lot of variety working for multiple companies

Job security with the opportunity to continuously learn and grow

Competitive primary and secondary benefits

You can e-mail your application, before Friday 3 September 2021, to: MetaCorp N.V. Attn. Mrs. Zuzette Croes. Tel. 297 – 523 6800. Email [email protected]

Meer vacatures: