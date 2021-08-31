31 augustus 2021 12:58 pm
Vacature Senior IT Analyst Curaçao

119

Are you ready for an exciting function with a dynamic and industry leading company? The MetaCorp IT department is looking for candidates for the position of: Senior IT Analyst (Curaçao)

About MetaCorp

MetaCorp is the parent company of a diversified group of companies. MetaCorp developed Renaissance Resort Curaçao, operates The Movies Punda & Otrobanda, and several other businesses in industries such as Entertainment, Beverage Bottling, Laundry Services, Waste Management & Recycling, and Manufacturing.

Roles and Responsibilities

As a Senior IT Analyst, you are based in Curaçao and play a pivotal role in our growing local operations, but also (remotely) support our off-island activities. 

You will be responsible for setting up and managing IT infrastructure and systems, carry out incident/service management, and participate in IT improvement initiatives such as security hardening, system integration, and ongoing optimization.

Requirements

  • MBO or higher degree in Information Technology or similar education; HBO education is preferred
  • Approximately 5-8 years of relevant work experience
  • Broad technical experience which includes MS Windows Server, Active Directory, MS Exchange, and virtualization
  • Able to work with a significant amount of independence
  • Dynamic personality and team player attitude
  • Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Papiamento
  • Strong analytical capabilities and problem resolving skills

We offer you

  • An excellent position with a lot of variety working for multiple companies
  • Job security with the opportunity to continuously learn and grow
  • Competitive primary and secondary benefits

You can e-mail your application, before Friday 3 September 2021, to: MetaCorp N.V. Attn. Mrs. Zuzette Croes. Tel. 297 – 523 6800. Email [email protected]

