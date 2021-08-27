Vacancy Unit Leader SBC Guided Living Sint Maarten















This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours per week) within our Sister Basilia Guided Living team. The Unit Leader supervises the employees of the Guided Living unit (5fte) and reports to the Department Manager. The role coordinates the daily work processes of the team (50% of the time) but also participates in the guidance of intellectual disabled clients (50%) of the time.

The job requires a diploma at MBO level 4, in the direction of care/guidance, supplemented with knowledge of and experience with intellectual disabled clients. Leadership skills and experience with supervising, planning and coordinating the care are necessary. A valid driver license is required.

Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Function description is available on request.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foun- dation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5483172 and ask for Mimi Hodge. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter, resume and relevant diplomas before September 9, 2021 to:[email protected]

You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.

Do you want more information? Please check out our website: wyccf.org or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whiteandyellowcrosscarefoundation

