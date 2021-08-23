WE’RE HIRING!!!
If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit excellent customer service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.
***********************************************
Airport Customer Service Agent
***********************************************
Job Summary:
Provide all necessary and required customer services to the traveling public, including but not be limited to ticketing, baggage processing, counter check-in, boarding, jet way operation, greeting arriving passengers, handling of VIPs, provide special passenger assistance, handling customer complaints and other duties as assigned.
Requirements:
- Passionate about customer service, friendly and courteous
- Fluency in English and other languages would be an asset
- Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)
All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]
Meer vacatures:
- Vacancy Mechanic Bonaire
- Vacancy Airport Customer Service Agent Bonaire
- Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire
- Vacature Echografist Bonaire
- Vacature Recovery Verpleegkundige Bonaire
- Vacature Maatschappelijk Werker Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Sociaal Pedagogisch Medewerker Bonaire
- Vacancy Bartenders Waiters and Floor Supervisor Bonaire
- Vacature Elektricien Bonaire
- Vacature Medewerker Back Office Customer Service Bonaire