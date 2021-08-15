Vacancy Airport Customer Service Agent Bonaire

15 augustus 2021 13:37 pm
WE’RE HIRING!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit excellent customer service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Job Summary:

Provide all necessary and required customer services to the traveling public, including but not be limited to ticketing, baggage processing, counter check-in, boarding, jet way operation, greeting arriving passengers, handling of VIPs, provide special passenger assistance, handling customer complaints and other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

  • Passionate about customer service, friendly and courteous
  • Fluency in English and other languages would be an asset
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email[email protected] 

