Vacancy Mechanic Bonaire

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Mechanic

Job Summary:

The Mechanic is required to service and maintain, keeping in good order all ground service equipment at the Airport. The position encompasses functions such as driving and operating airport vehicles and equipment.

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License

Must be able to work in inclement weather

Experienced in repairing, servicing and maintaining diesel and non-motorized vehicles

Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]

