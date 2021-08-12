Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire















WE’RE HIRING!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler

Job Summary:

Provide all necessary and required under-wing ground support services including but not be limited to loading and unloading baggage and cargo, aircraft marshalling, water and lavatory servicing, aircraft cleaning, driving/operating heavy equipment.

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License

Must be able to work in inclement weather

Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds

Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]

