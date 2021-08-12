Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire

WE’RE HIRING!!!
If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.
Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler
Job Summary:
Provide all necessary and required under-wing ground support services including but not be limited to loading and unloading baggage and cargo, aircraft marshalling, water and lavatory servicing, aircraft cleaning, driving/operating heavy equipment.
Requirements:
- Valid Driver’s License
- Must be able to work in inclement weather
- Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds
- Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)
All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]
