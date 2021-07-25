Vacature Administrative Assistent Bonaire

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Job description:
- Processing administrative data for clients from various sectors;
- Processing monthly payroll data for clients;
- Preparation of periodic tax returns;
- Provide assistance to the annual accounts department with regards to the month- end and year-end closing;
- Maintaining contact with customers;
- In general, being able to provide administrative support to clients.
Required qualifications:
- Completed MBO (major Accounting);
- Minimal 4 years relevant work experience;
- Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English;
- Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks and Twinfield;
- Drivers license in category B.
Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our office at Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.
