Vacature Senior Accountant Bonaire















Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

Job description:

Analyzing complex financial reports. Making recommendations based on analysis, the status of reserves, assets and expenses;

Maintaining contact with customers;

Establishing procedures for accounting practices;

Administering and organizing bookkeeping services, in addition to providing advice on all tax matters;

In general, being able to provide top level administrative support and advice on fiscal and economic related matters.

Required qualifications:

Completed SPD 2, HEAO/BA, FEF, EPI or MBA (major Accounting);

Minimal 4 years relevant work experience;

Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English;

Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks, Twinfield, PM Record/Report;

Drivers license in category B.

Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at j[email protected] or pass by our offices on Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

