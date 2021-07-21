21 juli 2021 15:34 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

OLB
HomeNieuws ⇒ Vacature Senior Accountant Bonaire

Nieuws Vacatures Administratief Vacatures Bonaire

Vacature Senior Accountant Bonaire

101

Vacature Senior Accountant Bonaire

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

Job description: 

  • Analyzing complex financial reports. Making recommendations based on analysis, the status of reserves, assets and expenses;
  • Maintaining contact with customers;
  • Establishing procedures for accounting practices;
  • Administering and organizing bookkeeping services, in addition to providing advice on all tax matters;
  • In general, being able to provide top level administrative support and advice on fiscal and economic related matters.

Required qualifications:

  • Completed SPD 2, HEAO/BA, FEF, EPI or MBA  (major Accounting); 
  • Minimal 4 years relevant work experience;  
  • Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English;
  • Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks, Twinfield, PM Record/Report;
  • Drivers license in category B.

Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at j[email protected] or pass by our offices on Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

Meer vacatures:




Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 499



nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)