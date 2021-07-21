Vacature Administrative Assistent Bonaire















Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Job description:

Processing administrative data for clients from various sectors;

Processing monthly payroll data for clients;

Preparation of periodic tax returns;

Provide assistance to the annual accounts department with regards to the month- end and year-end closing;

Maintaining contact with customers;

In general, being able to provide administrative support to clients.

Required qualifications:

Completed MBO (major Accounting);

Minimal 4 years relevant work experience;

Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English;

Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks and Twinfield;

Drivers license in category B.

Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our office at Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

