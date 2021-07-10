Vacancy Youth & Family Social Worker Saba















Saba is an island in the Caribbean and a special municipality (public entity) of The Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful scenery and diving. Mount Scenery, at 887 meters high, is the highest point in the Dutch Kingdom. Saba, including Green Island, became a special municipality after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10, 2010. The island is five-square miles and has approximately 1900 inhabitants. There are four main villages: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s, and Hell’s Gate.



This Island Government is looking for a Youth & Family Social Worker

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability and aim in maintaining good relations with the Netherlands while striving to achieve widespread and sustainable results in the various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, watermanagement), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, health care, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice, and various policy areas. In total, there are about 180 employees.

The position

You will work at the Department of Community Development. This department is working intensively together with the other departments and partners on the island towards a more integral approach to social development and aims to bring the level of social care on Saba to a higher level. The Youth & Family Social Worker will be part of a team of social workers, project leaders, policy advisors and other support staff members that together as the Department Community Development, are addressing various social issues on Saba. As Youth & Family Social Worker you will provide support on individual basis and collaborate with stakeholders to enhance the wellbeing and changes for the future for the youth on Saba.

The profile

Your main tasks will include :

Individual support

Providing the first interventions for young/adolescent clients through individual and family-based support;

Providing parenting support and education on parenting skills and challenges;

Conducting case assessments and possible referrals to external organizations.

Community assistance

Collaborating with stakeholders in an integral multi-disciplinary approach in the youth domain to enhance the chances for the future for Saban adolescents and young-adults;

Creating community-based preventative supports for the betterment and wellbeing of children and adolescents;

Generating opportunities for the active integration of youths within the community while creating platforms for the youth to express itself;

The further implementation and strengthening of social work within the Social Team on the island;

Supporting and collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders in addressing Child Abuse and Child Protection on Saba.

As a person you are:

Socially engaged and involved with the current situation of Saba. You are actively motivated to make adifference;

Independent and resourceful, demonstrating strong communication skills;

Honest and able to do your work as transparent as possible and with compassion in a small community such as Saba;

Able to effectively prioritize and organize your work;

Skilled in making contact, motivating, supporting, constructively confronting, and effectively guidingpeople

Able to build a network within a short time and maintain these relations in order to strengthencollaboration between partners.

Stable and able to stand your ground in difficult situations where a viable solution is not always available;

A team player focused on establishing professional connections and being cooperative;

Commitment:

You are prepared to commit to our organization for an extended period of time and you are willing to establish yourself on the island.

Job requirements

We are looking for someone with the following qualifications:

Masters or bachelor’s degree, preferably in Social Work or Psychology

At least 3 years’ experience in the field of Social Work and/or Family and Youth Care

Trained in parenting support and education through programs such as the Triple P method

Knowledge of child and family-centered practices in early childhood education and care services

Sound knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation related to child social care;

Excellent command of English, both spoken and written; a good command of Dutch and/or Spanish is a plus;

An affinity with the Caribbean and an understanding of the local situation and culture.

We offer

We offer a 39.5-hour workweek and a two-year employment contract with the possibility of extension. The salary is according to government salary and depending on skills and competences of the ideal candidate, scale 9: $ 2,495 – 3,393 or scale 10 $ 2,890 – 3,799.

Excellent primary and secondary work benefits.

Procedure

You can apply until July 25th, 2021, by sending your letter of application and CV in English (if desired, also in Dutch) to the attention of HRM, [email protected]. In case inquiries or questions, you can contact the Head of Community Development, Marlene de Regt through [email protected].

