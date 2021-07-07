7 juli 2021 13:01 pm
Vacancy Bartenders Waiters and Floor Supervisor Bonaire

Vacancy Bartenders and Waiters Bonaire

Sebastian’s Restaurant and Sebastian’s Beach is searching for professional & experienced fulltime and parttime Bartenders and Waiters/Waitresses.

Sebastian’s Beach is searching for a professional Floor Supervisor.

Would you like to join the team on one of the stunning locations? Please contact us on: +599-7011697 / +599-7171697 (What’s App). Or via email: [email protected]

