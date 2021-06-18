Vacature Branch Manager Bonaire















Atlas Risk Solutions is a risk management & insurance service provider operating in the Dutch Caribbean islands. We stand out among other things by professional and independent advice. We are part of the network of the Gallagher Group, worlds 3rd largest global provider of risk management & insurance advisory services. For our Bonaire office we are currently looking for a

Branch Manager

Core responsibilities

• Responsible for the overall daily management of the office and ensures, among other things, the correct application of work methods and procedures and the planning, initiation and implementation of action plans;

• Manages own client portfolio, advises on specific issues, and supports own team professionally, when necessary;

• Is the first point of contact for local clients, insurance companies, Central Bank, etc.;

• Provides daily guidance to the employee(s) of the Company;

• Is responsible for supervising and monitoring overall financial management and monthly internal and external reporting;

• Analyzes the development and composition of revenues along with the management team;

• Provides a proactive contribution to the further development of solutions, services and products of the organization;

• Reports directly to the CEO.



Job Requirements

• Bachelor level working and thinking , obtained from a minimum of three years’ experience in a management position, preferably in the insurance industry (with insurance companies and / or insurance brokers);

• Diploma Assurantie A, or CPCU, or a similar diploma, and with both thorough and up-to-date knowledge of and experience with commercial insurance, including claims management;

• Basic knowledge of financial management;

• Thorough knowledge of various software packages (Microsoft Office, Outlook, ANVA, etc.);

• Personal qualities: customer-oriented, managerial capability, ambitious, energetic, go-getter, flexible, decisive, resourceful and independent;

• Excellent communication skills in Dutch, English, Spanish and Papiamento spoken and written;



We offer a challenging position within a dynamic organization and work area. The benefits depend on the level of experience and training of the candidate. If you are ready for a challenge and an opportunity for growth, mail your application and CV to our Operations Executive, Cher Korstjens at [email protected]. An assessment will be part of the selection process.

