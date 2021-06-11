Vacancy Reservations Agent Bonaire















An excellent opportunity has arisen in the Central Reservations Department of our holding

located in Kralendijk – Bonaire (Dutch Caribbean). The department handles all aspects of reservations for the resorts Buddy Dive Resort, Belmar Oceanfront Apartments and Caribbean Club Bonaire.





We are looking for a driven and service minded

Reservations Agent

In this position you:

Handle all reservations for individuals and (dive) groups;

Coordinate availability of bookings, incl. special requests, activities and other related aspects;

Assist guests, tour operators and dive shops over the phone, email and/or in person;

Promote and maintain customer loyalty as well as maximizing occupancy;

Process and check bills and invoices.

To make the job a success, you have:

An associate’s degree; preferably in tourism and hospitality;

A minimum of two (2) years of relevant work experience;

Knowledge, experience and affinity with computers and preferably experience with a hospitality central reservation system (such as IDPMS);

Excellent organizational, communications and customer service skills;

Accuracy and attention to detail;

Fluent English language skills (verbal and written).

Dutch, Portuguese and/or Spanish are an advantage

As our new colleague you are willing to work irregular shifts and on weekends.

In short, you are knowledgeable and enthusiastic about sales, work accurately and have a proactive approach to reservations.

If you would love to join our team, please send your cover letter, with resume by email to [email protected]. The HR colleagues are happy to help.

