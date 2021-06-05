Vacancy Intern Guest Experience Bonaire















The Cadushy Distillery is Bonaire’s distillery, located in Rincón, a village nearly 500 years old. The visitor center, the Cadushy Experience, is located in the old party center and cinema of the village and has become one of the most popular tourist attractions of Bonaire. Here the products “Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur” and “Rom Rincón” are made, which are indispensable in the local shops, bars and restaurants. The Cadushy Distillery is also expanding internationally and also has a branch in Europe.

Always wanted to do an internship on a Caribbean island? Then this is your chance! We are looking for enthusiastic:

INTERN GUEST EXPERIENCE

Start : End August / Start September, 2021

Duration : 5 – 6 months

Hours per week : 40 hours

Location : Rincón, Bonaire (Caribbean Netherlands)

Study direction: University of Applied Science Level:

Tourism & Hospitality

Retail & Small Business

International Business

During your internship you will get to know all aspects of our company, the Cadushy Experience and our distillery. This means that you actively participate in our team, you receive guests, you explain our products, you provide guided tours and other promotional activities.

What do we expect from you?

You are super-enthusiastic and you go for the “extra mile”

You are a real go-getter and you have a proactive attitude

You are eager to learn

You are flexible and you like to deliver a performance together with your colleagues

What do we offer?

A dynamic and educational internship within a growing company with room for own initiative. In addition, you will receive a monthly financial compensation. We expect you to arrange your own transport, insurance and accommodation. We don’t have to tell you that the weather is (almost) always nice on Bonaire ;-). And you will learn a lot about making alcoholic drinks, and its sales, marketing & branding.

Interested?

Do you have the right spirit?! Mail your motivation and Resume with a recent photo to the Director Eric Gietman at [email protected]. If you fit the profile, you’ll hear from us soon!

