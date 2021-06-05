Vacancy Experience Manager Bonaire















The Cadushy Distillery is Bonaire’s distillery located in Rincón, a village nearly 500 years old. The visitor center, the Cadushy Experience, is located in the historical Party center and Cinema of the village and has become one of the most popular tourist attractions of Bonaire. The “Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur” and “Rom Rincón” are made in our craft distillery. Products that have become a household name in the local shops, bars and restaurants. The Cadushy Distillery is also expanding internationally and has a branch in Europe.

For renewal and expansion of our team on Bonaire, we are looking for an:

EXPERIENCE MANAGER (fulltime)

What are you going to do?

Your main task is to lead the team and to ensure that the daily activities of the Cadushy Experience run smoothly. You ensure that our products are presented with enthusiasm and that our guests experience the unique Cadushy Experience. You support the team members and you communicate effectively with the management. You keep the general vision and team goals and customer satisfaction in mind.

What do we ask?

You are passionate about realizing the ultimate customer experience

You are a natural leader and you know how to motivate people

You take the initiative and use your creativity to solve problems

You maintain an overview and take timely action where this is necessary for a smooth running business

What do we offer?

A dynamic position for a longer period of time within a fun and growing company

A casual working atmosphere and a super nice team

The opportunity to acquire and develop your knowledge and skills

A competency-based salary (starting scale: $1400 – $1800)

A challenging job for 40 hours a week

Interested?

Do you have the right spirit?! Mail your motivation and Resume with a recent photo to the Director Eric Gietman at [email protected]. If you fit the profile, you’ll hear from us soon!

Start of employment no later than September 2021, a questionnaire and/or test will be part of the procedure. For more information about The Cadushy Distillery, visit www.cadushy.com.

