Vacancy HR Manager Bonaire

Vacature HR Manager Bonaire

Buddy Dive Resort is one of the largest dive resorts on Bonaire- Dutch Caribbean. The resort has 73 apartments with a total of 220 beds, a private diving school, two resort restaurants (Blennies and Ingridiënts), two swimming pools and a private car rental company. Buddy Dive Resort is part of Sapias Holding B.V., a holding company in which various companies in the diving- and hotel industry are housed.

We are looking for a full-time Human Resource Manager for the HR-department responsible for all companies within Sapias Holding B.V.

Responsibilities:

  • Checking employees performance and absence and monitoring the progress and quality of personnel activities;
  • Taking care of recruitment and recruitment campaigns, in collaboration with managers while monitoring the established staff budget;
  • Ensuring a good working climate and proper staffing of the various companies;
  • Ensuring the set-up and implementation of personnel regulations and their correct application by the managers;
  • Taking care of the application and renewal of the necessary work permits for employees, and monitoring this process;
  • Ensuring the correct delivery of the necessary data for the personnel administration and payroll;
  • Handling resignations;
  • Guiding and advising managers in executive personnel matters.

Requirements:

  • Completed relevant HBO/ college education in the field of Human Resources 
  • At least two years of experience;
  • Fluent in Dutch and English (written and spoken);
  • Knowledge of Spanish and/ or Papiamento has a strong preference;
  • Be able to perform accurate, pro-active and decisive;
  • Friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus, and ability to perform under pressure.

Want to become a BUDDY too?
Do you have experience, are you enthusiastic and interested in this position? Send a motivation letter and CV to the Human Resources department, via email address: [email protected]. Buddy Dive Resort
Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 85 Kralendijk, Bonaire- Caribisch Nederland Tel. (+599) 7175080- www.buddydive.com

