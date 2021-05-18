- 23Gedeeld
Buddy Dive Resort is one of the largest dive resorts on Bonaire- Dutch Caribbean. The resort has 73 apartments with a total of 220 beds, a private diving school, two resort restaurants (Blennies and Ingridiënts), two swimming pools and a private car rental company. Buddy Dive Resort is part of Sapias Holding B.V., a holding company in which various companies in the diving- and hotel industry are housed.
We are looking for a full-time Human Resource Manager for the HR-department responsible for all companies within Sapias Holding B.V.
Responsibilities:
- Checking employees performance and absence and monitoring the progress and quality of personnel activities;
- Taking care of recruitment and recruitment campaigns, in collaboration with managers while monitoring the established staff budget;
- Ensuring a good working climate and proper staffing of the various companies;
- Ensuring the set-up and implementation of personnel regulations and their correct application by the managers;
- Taking care of the application and renewal of the necessary work permits for employees, and monitoring this process;
- Ensuring the correct delivery of the necessary data for the personnel administration and payroll;
- Handling resignations;
- Guiding and advising managers in executive personnel matters.
Requirements:
- Completed relevant HBO/ college education in the field of Human Resources
- At least two years of experience;
- Fluent in Dutch and English (written and spoken);
- Knowledge of Spanish and/ or Papiamento has a strong preference;
- Be able to perform accurate, pro-active and decisive;
- Friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus, and ability to perform under pressure.
Want to become a BUDDY too?
Do you have experience, are you enthusiastic and interested in this position? Send a motivation letter and CV to the Human Resources department, via email address: [email protected]. Buddy Dive Resort
Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 85 Kralendijk, Bonaire- Caribisch Nederland Tel. (+599) 7175080- www.buddydive.com
Meer vacatures: