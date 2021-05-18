













Harbour Village Beach Club in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, and member of Luxury Hotels of the World has now an opening for: Bellman/Driver

Requirements:

Customer service skills to greet and assist guests and residents of the complex.

Willingness to help and escort guests and residents around the complex.

Ability to multitask.

Over 25 years old.

Responsible with experience in hospitality and/or security.

Flexible to work on shifts including weekends, evenings and holidays.

Should speak: English, Dutch, other languages are a plus.

Driver’s license.

Please submit your CV to: [email protected]

