18 mei 2021 19:18 pm
OLB

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeNieuws ⇒ Vacancy Bellman / Driver Bonaire

Nieuws Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme

Vacancy Bellman / Driver Bonaire

321

Harbour Village Beach Club in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, and member of Luxury Hotels of the World has now an opening for: Bellman/Driver

Requirements:

  • Customer service skills to greet and assist guests and residents of the complex.
  • Willingness to help and escort guests and residents around the complex.
  • Ability to multitask.
  • Over 25 years old.
  • Responsible with experience in hospitality and/or security.
  • Flexible to work on shifts including weekends, evenings and holidays.
  • Should speak: English, Dutch, other languages are a plus.
  • Driver’s license.

Please submit your CV to: [email protected]

Meer vacatures:




Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 499



nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)