Harbour Village Beach Club in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, and member of Luxury Hotels of the World has now an opening for: Bellman/Driver
Requirements:
- Customer service skills to greet and assist guests and residents of the complex.
- Willingness to help and escort guests and residents around the complex.
- Ability to multitask.
- Over 25 years old.
- Responsible with experience in hospitality and/or security.
- Flexible to work on shifts including weekends, evenings and holidays.
- Should speak: English, Dutch, other languages are a plus.
- Driver’s license.
Please submit your CV to: [email protected]
