15 mei 2021 16:09 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeNieuws ⇒ Vacancy Storeroomkeeper Bonaire

Nieuws Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme

Vacancy Storeroomkeeper Bonaire

319

  • 2
    Gedeeld
Vacancy Storeroomkeeper Bonaire

We are searching for an organized and detail-oriented storeroom keeper to handle all of the operations in our storeroom. In this position, you’ll play a key role in the proper care and maintenance of our stock, including ordering, receiving, and managing inventory.

Storekeeper Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintain receipts, records, and withdrawals of the stockroom;
  • Receive, unload, and shelve supplies;
  • Perform other stock-related duties, including returning, packing, pricing, and physical counting;
  • Inspect deliveries for damage or discrepancies; report those to accounting for reimbursements and record keeping.

Storekeeper Requirements and Qualifications

  • Knowledge of proper bookkeeping and inventory management
  • Familiarity with standard concepts and best practices in a stockroom or warehouse environment
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Competencies in data entry and analysis
  • Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time
  • Minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Proven experience in storekeeping, inventory control, or recordkeeping
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Physical ability to frequently lift and carry boxes and materials

Please, submit your CV via e-mail to: [email protected]

Meer vacatures:




Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 499

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 499



nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)