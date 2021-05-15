











We are searching for an organized and detail-oriented storeroom keeper to handle all of the operations in our storeroom. In this position, you’ll play a key role in the proper care and maintenance of our stock, including ordering, receiving, and managing inventory.

Storekeeper Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain receipts, records, and withdrawals of the stockroom;

Receive, unload, and shelve supplies;

Perform other stock-related duties, including returning, packing, pricing, and physical counting;

Inspect deliveries for damage or discrepancies; report those to accounting for reimbursements and record keeping.

Storekeeper Requirements and Qualifications

Knowledge of proper bookkeeping and inventory management

Familiarity with standard concepts and best practices in a stockroom or warehouse environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Competencies in data entry and analysis

Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time

Minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent

Proven experience in storekeeping, inventory control, or recordkeeping

Valid driver’s license

Physical ability to frequently lift and carry boxes and materials

Please, submit your CV via e-mail to: [email protected]

