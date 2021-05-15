- 2Gedeeld
We are searching for an organized and detail-oriented storeroom keeper to handle all of the operations in our storeroom. In this position, you’ll play a key role in the proper care and maintenance of our stock, including ordering, receiving, and managing inventory.
Storekeeper Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain receipts, records, and withdrawals of the stockroom;
- Receive, unload, and shelve supplies;
- Perform other stock-related duties, including returning, packing, pricing, and physical counting;
- Inspect deliveries for damage or discrepancies; report those to accounting for reimbursements and record keeping.
Storekeeper Requirements and Qualifications
- Knowledge of proper bookkeeping and inventory management
- Familiarity with standard concepts and best practices in a stockroom or warehouse environment
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Competencies in data entry and analysis
- Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time
- Minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent
- Proven experience in storekeeping, inventory control, or recordkeeping
- Valid driver’s license
- Physical ability to frequently lift and carry boxes and materials
Please, submit your CV via e-mail to: [email protected]
