Are you looking for a new opportunity to assist others with their speech and language difficulties and help others learn to effectively communicate with their environment? Join our professional paramedical team!
Your responsibilities as a Speech & Language Therapist will be:
- Observe, assess/diagnose and evaluate clients with speech, language, cognitive/intellectual, communication and/or swallowing/feeding difficulties and clients with comorbidities.
- Monitor client’s progress and adjust treatments accordingly.
- Educate clients and their family members on related topics, including prevention, coping strategies for communication problems and techniques needed for communication improvements.
- Consult and update fellow professionals, group leaders and medical staff on progress of individual clients, when needed.
- Keeping detailed records and documentation related to your clients therapy progress.This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours weekly). You will work both at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation and on Saba and Sint Eustatius.Requirements:You have a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech & Language Therapy. Experience with a variety of client groups, such as clients in rehabilitation, nursing home, elderly care and psychogeriatric clients is a plus.Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Function description is available on request.
The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.
Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.
For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Petra Peut. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter and resume before May 23, 2021 to: [email protected]. You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.
Do you want more information? Please check out our website: wyccf.org or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whiteandyellowcrosscarefoundation
