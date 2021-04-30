Vacancy General Accounting Attendant Bonaire













3 Gedeeld

ARE YOU VERY ACCURATE AND HAVE A LOVE FOR NUMBERS?

Then we are looking for you!

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For the always busy accounting department we are aiming to find a dedicated individual who truly loves to work with numbers.

Position: General Accounting Attendant

As the Resorts’ General Accounting Attendant you will report to the Financial Controller and provide support in regards all accounting tasks, therefore you will;

Maintain an accurate and up to date system of recording and processing of guests and customer charges and payments;

Administrate all financial areas of the hotel, including Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Night Audit, General Cashier and Payroll ensuring that the bookkeeping is accurate and effective;

Ensure that efficient and accurate budget preparation with the full involvement of department heads is obtained.

Ensure that deadlines for internal audit requirements, monthly inventory process and month end closing process are made.

The qualifications for this position includes having experience in accounting and the ability to also communicate fluently in English. Preferably you also possess hospitality experience.

What we offer: great secondary benefits like one warm meal per day, transportation, training, employee events, saving plans, yearend bonus, life insurance and opportunities to grow within the resort.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your application letter and resume to Mrs. Watson-Alee, Human Resources Manager by email at [email protected].

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425 e-mail: [email protected]