













Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. To complete our teams of dedicated, hardworking and cheerful employees for the upcoming season, we are looking for:

Positions:

GARDENER (PART TIME)

FONT DESK CLERK

WAIT STAFF

LINE COOK

HOUSEMAN

STOREROOM ATTENDANT

DIVE MASTER (PART-TIME AND ON CALL)

You must be willing to work different shifts, including weekdays & weekends & Holidays.

WHAT WE OFFER: great secondary benefits like one warm meal per day, transportation, training, employee events, saving plans, yearend bonus, life insurance and opportunities to grow within the resort.

Are you interested and do you have what it takes APPLY NOW! We’d love to hear from you.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your application letter and resume to Mrs. Watson-Alee, Human Resources Manager by email at [email protected].

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425 e-mail: [email protected]