IMMEDIATE JOB OPPORTUNITY!

ARE YOU A PROACTIVE TEAM LEADER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN CLEANLINESS?

Then we are looking for you!

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For our housekeeping department we are looking for a housekeeping supervisor who takes pride in ensuring cleanliness exceeding guest expectations.

As the Resorts’ Housekeeping Supervisor you will report to the Housekeeping Manager and provide support for effective and efficient success of the housekeeping team while guaranteeing the highest level of cleanliness and up-keep for the resort, therefore you will;

Supervise and work with the team with the support of the Housekeeping Manager;

Efficiently schedule workload & staffing ensuring that daily targets and checklist are achieved;

Train the team based on Divi’s Clean Check Program Clean Check (diviresorts.com)

Maintain & control the inventory of cleaning, product, linen etc;

Communicate with the resort departments to ensure the monitoring of the full property upkeep & guest satisfaction.

You must be willing to work different shifts, including weekdays & weekends & Holidays. Must be proficient in the use of computers especial Microsoft Office and be fluent in Spanish, English and Dutch.

Do you have what it takes to be our Housekeeping Supervisor? We’d love to hear from you.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your application letter and resume to Mrs. Watson-Alee, Human Resources Manager by email at [email protected].

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425 e-mail: [email protected]