













Great Adventures Bonaire, a boutique PADI 5 Star Center located within the exclusive Harbour Village Beach Club and offering a wide range of diving services, instruction courses for all levels, a retail shop, has an opening for an energetic, hands-on and motivated Dive Center Operations Manager, for a solid staff of 5 and 3 Dive boat.

Candidate must have had prior management experience, must be an experienced Diver, instructor, able to manage staff, including retail shop, instructors, be able to teach courses and must have a basic maintenance knowledge of boats, as well as dive equipment and dive compressors. Must be fluent in English and must have administrative skills and a good communicator to interact with guests.

Interested candidates, please send CV, with credentials, photos and introduction letter explaining about current situation to: [email protected] . More information: https://www.harbourvillage.com/diving. We will contact you shortly, after receiving job application.