













Special Needs Teacher Assistant We are looking for a reliable and motivated SEN assistant who is interested in making a long-term commitment to EC2 and the island of Saba.

As SEN-assistant you work with students who qualify for Special Needs. You are able to support the students’ individual needs in the field of behavior, well-being, education and development and translate this into individual educational goals and plans under guidance of the teacher.

Planning tasks

Prepare individual activities for the children based on their talents and interests;

Follow developmental goals and the development plan for the students;

Help the teacher to develop projects and themes that stimulate the personal growth of the students;

Assist in preparing tailor-made activities based on the curriculum of life skills and social skills.

Assistant tasks

Give guidance to children with mixed special behavioral and developmental needs in the SEN classroom;

Teach social skills and cognitive skills in smaller groups or one-on-one with the students;

Apply positive strategies;

Help the teacher preparing activities and reflecting on the results;

Participate in meetings and evaluations;

Willing to study and implement the PEC system.

Requirements

Relevant (Assistant) Teacher degree or Special Needs experience;

Preferably work experience with children with behavior and developmental issues;

Knowledgeable of the current student care system on Saba, or will comply with it shortly;

Willing to take workshops or study Special Needs;

Knowledge of modern technology and differentiation.

Communication skills

Eager and able to work in a multidisciplinary team and with different professionals;

Maintain regular contact with other teachers, parents and colleagues;

Create a safe and positive learning environment for children;

Fluent in English and preferably also some command of Dutch and Spanish;

Able to monitor and report on progress verbally and in writing.

Check our website, Facebook and YouTube channel for information on Saba and the EC2.