













BearingPoint Caribbean is looking for a Business Analyst to be the central point of contact for selected clients. The basis of your daily focus is to provide exceptional operational on-site business support to our end-user. You will be successful in this role if you enjoy helping clients by acting as a customer advocate while truly understanding their domain and business requirements.

Create impact

Our software solutions are used by Tax and Social Security organizations of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and developing countries. Improving the experience of our end-users by providing them with the right support at the right time is crucial to leading the successful delivery of our IT projects. As a Business Analyst you represent BearingPoint and interact on an operational level directly with the client on location, answering domain- and application-related questions from users. You frequently interact with the off-site processing teams to deliver appropriate updates on all client-related issues and requests. In this role, you will work from our office in Bonaire.

Your key responsibilities

Analyze the Business:

You act as an expert on our implemented solutions at the client and continuously stay up to date on how our products work;

You are the expert on the client’s domain and continuously acquire in-depth expertise of the (tax) domain;

You obtain required information for (low impact) offers and/or changes and translate these into a customer Request for Change (RfC);

You support the users during the User Acceptance Tests (UAT) with your solution and domain knowledge;

You translate customer requirements and relevant legislation into system requirements;

You create and maintain operational documentation.

Provide Service & Support:

You translate customer issues and requests to support tickets which enable efficient processing by the processing teams on various locations;

You take full ownership of customer requests and issues and continuously stay updated on ticket status by the processing team and inform the client on open tickets and status;

You identify, manage and take full ownership of high priority incident resolution and escalate when necessary, taking into account the active Service Level Agreement(s);

You identify, report, propose and implement process improvements from a support perspective.

Skills and requirements