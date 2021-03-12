











Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For the always busy accounting department we are aiming to find a dedicated individual who truly loves to work with numbers.

We are looking for a General Accounting Associate

Our Accounting Associate maintains an accurate and up to date system of recording and processing of guests and customer charges and payments.

Will provide administrative support including filing to Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Payroll and to the General Cashier.

The Accounting Associate reports directly to the Financial Controller. He or she will follow pay schedules, assists in the allocation of revenues and reconciles all receivables and payables as well as inventories.

Meets deadlines with internal audit requirements, monthly inventory process and month end closing process.

Ideal candidate is attentive, analytical and an excellent communicator. Preferably possesses hospitality experience and has worked in similar position within accounting with good references available and is comfortable with the English language.

If interested, please submit your motivational letter and resume to Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of the HR Department at [email protected].