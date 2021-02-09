









14 Gedeeld

The Office Manager supports the Store Management team to run store operations efficiently and effectively by ensuring that all administrative tasks are taken care of. He or she also supports the departments Finance and HR by executing relevant administrative tasks efficiently and correctly.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Performing administrative and secretarial tasks for Store Management, including correspondence, stock keeping and ordering of office supplies, organizing meetings and processing all relevant employee data, including absence and leave;

Being the primary contact for the HR department regarding personnel matters and for carrying out all HR administrative task, including reports to all relevant government entities;

Coordinating the annual coupons campaign;

Performing administrative tasks for the financial department;

Acting as the right hand of the Store Management.

The ideal candidate possesses the following qualifications & experience:

A service-oriented attitude;

Associate degree (MBO+) /Bachelor’s degree in administrative field, preferably supplemented with basic courses in HR and social legislation;

At least 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position;

Extensive knowledge of and experience with automated/computer software systems including Microsoft Office;

Accurate;

A people person, able to communicate clearly and empathically;

Proactive attitude, complies with policies & procedures and makes sure others do the same;

Great sense of responsibility, reliable and honest;

Stress resistant, flexible and result oriented.

Application procedure:

Do you recognize yourself in the profile above and do you want to be part of our organization? Then send us your motivation letter with your resume no later than February 22nd, 2021, via our website. Link to job: https://www.kooymanbv.com/footermenu/column-5/jobs/

For more information about this position, you can contact Mrs. Cindy Melendez by calling +5999 4613333 ext. 1307.