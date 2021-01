25 Gedeeld

Sebastian’s Restaurant is opening a new Beachbar & Restaurant very soon at Sorobon, Sebastian’s Beach! therefor they are looking for experienced staff.

For the new team Sebastian’s is searching for professional & experienced fulltime and parttime Bartenders. Also enthusiastic and experienced fulltime or parttime Waiters/Waitresses and experienced Cooks.

Would you like to join the new team on a great location? Please contact us on: +599-7011697 / +599-7171697 (What’s App). Or via email: [email protected]

