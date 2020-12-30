









Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For our beautiful renovated resort on Bonaire we are looking for an enthusiastic manager who truly enjoys leading & inspiring a resort (management) team and to bring guest service to the next level.

Immediate opportunity for Human Resources Manager

Our ideal resort HR Manager has a hands-on, outgoing, visible and active personality and will be responsible for all Human Resources aspects of the company including: hiring, training, counseling, coaching, payroll & benefits, etc.

Candidate is a proven strategic business partner to the GM and provides moral support, with ambition to grow within the company and develops and implements policies and objectives.

Will direct and coordinate HR activities that contribute to a great working environment. Coaches and guides Management challenges and needs, drives constant initiatives to improve work culture, ambiance, employee satisfaction, process & protocols efficiency and is an inspiring partner to the dedicated management team.

The HRM plays a vital role in communication between union, government, resort and island changes during this challenging time. And takes pride in setting up and supervising filing systems and payroll practices to secure or implement efficiency.

The preferred candidate would be a local resident who speaks Papiamentu and is comfortable with communicating in English, verbally and in writing.

A related hospitality/HR degree with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leading management position with proven HR responsibilities is required, preferably in the hotel industry.

If interested please submit your application including motivational letter in English to: Attn. Mrs. Celine van Meer – General Manager [email protected]

