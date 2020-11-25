











Unlock your potential for growth by helping the world’s most dynamic organizations unlock theirs. At Grant Thornton, we’re looking for people who are looking for tomorrow’s solutions. For our office in Bonaire we have the following opportunity: Opportunity as a Senior Consultant Audit / Corporate Accounting & Outsourcing (CAO) Bonaire.

The company:

Grant Thornton Bonaire is a leading provider of corporate accounting & outsourcing, as well as assurance, tax, and advisory services.

Its presence in the Dutch Caribbean came into formal existence on August 1, 2018. Before that, the office was part of the PwC Dutch Caribbean. With offices in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, and St. Maarten and approximately 170 people working across all islands, Grant Thornton in the Dutch Caribbean is unmatched. Grant Thornton in the Dutch Caribbean is a member of Grant Thornton International Ltd. (GTIL), which comprises approximately 50,000 professionals and is present in over 135 countries around the globe. Professionals of the office at Bonaire support the clients by advising and assisting them in the areas of corporate accounting & outsourcing, as well as in the areas of assurance, tax, and consultancy issues. Clients of GT Bonaire vary from small businesses to large entities and (semi) government bodies.

What we ask:

As this is a combined position as a Senior Consultant CAO and a Senior Associate Audit, it concerns a very diverse and challenging function. Your assignments will alternate between compiling annual reports and setting up financial administrations and conducting audits and reviews. You will be based at the Bonaire office but you might work from time to time for or at the Aruba Office. You maintain excellent working relationships with clients at all levels, to enhance customer satisfaction. You are the face of Grant Thornton in the field.

Your tasks and responsibilities are:

Compilation of financial statements

Preparing income tax returns

Interim assignments

Performing audits on financial statements

Performing reviews of financial statements

Monitoring budgets and planning

What we are looking for:

You have a completed bachelor or master’s degree in the field of Accounting & Auditing, Business Administration or Business Economics. You have proven knowledge and minimal 3 years of experience in the compilation of annual reports, financial reporting and internal controls / auditing. You are IT savy. You are committed to obtain your RA, CPA or AA certification or equivalent soon. You’re a self-motivated, confident, and hardworking individual, who enjoys working within a team. You are able to work and deliver under pressure and within tight deadlines. Strong written and oral proficiency in Dutch and English is required. You’re enthusiastic and ambitious and have a strong personality. You are flexible and all-round as this position is a combined CAO / Audit position and will be stationed at Bonaire but includes working for the Aruba office as well.

Apply now!

To apply: send an e-mail with your motivation letter, resume and diploma(s) to [email protected] by 20 januari 2021.

