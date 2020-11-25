











Unlock your potential for growth by helping the world’s most dynamic organizations unlock theirs. Grant Thornton Bonaire understands how important financial statements are to businesses, shareholders/owners, lenders, investors and other stakeholders. We work with some of the island’s most successful private and public companies to first understand their businesses and the risks they face, and then focus our efforts where they matter most. We work with clients to improve their overall financial reporting processes and to help them better understand their operations and performance. We consider it our job to continually inform our clients about accounting, financial and regulatory developments that may affect their businesses.

What are the role’s main responsibilities, what will it involve?

Oversee the efforts of multiple client engagements in a wide variety of industries with the ability to manage to budget.

Pro-actively communicate with clients to manage expectations, ensure satisfaction, and lead change efforts effectively.

Consult, work with, and service client base to make recommendations on business improvement and process improvement and serve as a business advisor to client.

Team with partners and senior managers on proposals and business development calls.

Understand and manage firm risk on audits, reviews, compilations, and proposals.

Deliver high quality annual and financial reports to the client.

Manage, develop, train, mentor and motivate staff on projects and assess performance for engagement and year-end reviews.

Attend professional development, networking events and training seminars on a regular basis.

Adhere to the highest degree of professional standards and strict client confidentiality.

What we are looking for:

Someone who is creative in thinking, a do-er mentality.

Someone who has the ability and passion to solve problems – auditing and compiling financial statements requires meticulous thinking, perfect reporting, and statistical breakdown.

Someone who is flexible and able to switch between the fields of auditing and corporate accounting & outsourcing on a daily basis as well as location, since you could be working on assignments from the Bonaire office and / or from the Aruba office.

Someone who is sagacious – apart from possessing great skills in numbers it’s important to be intuitive about people and apply discernment to any given situation.

Someone who has a genuine interest in our clients. We want to provide a distinctive service and unlock potential for growth in dynamic organizations.

You’ll know that what you do matters. As an organization we want to be known for how we do business, not simply what we do. So, we need people who know that every act matters from the simple things to the insights we bring to clients.

Someone that seizes the opportunities. We want to adapt quickly and wisely to changing conditions to optimize growth for both our clients and ourselves.

Someone who can apply critical reasoning to bring clarity and insight. We do it by asking great questions, listening and drawing on our collective knowledge and experience to really help others grow.

Someone who can recognize him/herself in our CLEARR core values: Collaboration, leadership, excellence, agility, respect, responsibility.

Education, experience and qualifications:

A Bachelor or master’s degree in auditing / accounting.

You hold a qualification such as AA, RA, CPA or ACCA.

Minimum 5-7 years of audit and accounting experience.

Excellent analytical, technical, and auditing skills including proficiency in IFRS rules and standards.

Ability to work additional hours as needed.

Strong written and oral proficiency in Dutch and English is a pre.

Analytical and numerical approach to problem solving.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Apply now!

Probably you are filled with questions, such as your growth opportunities and the culture. We help you to discover your space for growth within Grant Thornton Bonaire. Please send your resume, motivation letter, diplomas and reference letters to [email protected] before 20 Januari 2021.

Lees ook: