21 november 2020 15:38 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeNieuws ⇒ Vacancies Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire

Nieuws Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme

Vacancies Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire

562

Vacatures Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire

Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire. 

We are looking for:

FOOD AND BEVERAGE 

  • Waitress
  • Bartender 
  • Pool Attendant

For all positions is required:

  • Several years of experience in a similar position (with relevant education);
  • Representative;
  • Motivated, flexible, stress reliant; 
  • Good social skills and team spirit;
  • Able to work in shifts;
  • Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamentu a pré.

If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] Or apply in person on Tuesday morning between 09:00 and 12:00.

Lees ook:



Ontvang dagelijks het nieuws in je inbox:

nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)