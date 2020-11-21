21 november 2020 18:38 pm
Vacancies Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire

Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire. 

We are looking for:

FOOD AND BEVERAGE 

  • Waitress
  • Bartender 
  • Pool Attendant

For all positions is required:

  • Several years of experience in a similar position (with relevant education);
  • Representative;
  • Motivated, flexible, stress reliant; 
  • Good social skills and team spirit;
  • Able to work in shifts;
  • Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamentu a pré.

If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] Or apply in person on Tuesday morning between 09:00 and 12:00.

