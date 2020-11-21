- 13Gedeeld
Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire.
We are looking for:
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
- Waitress
- Bartender
- Pool Attendant
For all positions is required:
- Several years of experience in a similar position (with relevant education);
- Representative;
- Motivated, flexible, stress reliant;
- Good social skills and team spirit;
- Able to work in shifts;
- Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamentu a pré.
If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] Or apply in person on Tuesday morning between 09:00 and 12:00.
