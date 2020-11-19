









Harbour Village Beach Club is currently looking to fill the position of:

SOUS CHEF

Job Purpose: Works to manage daily kitchen activities, including overseeing staff, aiding with menu preparation, ensuring food quality and freshness, and monitoring ordering and stocking. Provides meal quality and consistency by following designated recipes.

Skills and Qualifications: Formal Culinary Training, Extensive Food and Beverage Knowledge & Experience, Strong Organizational Skills, Attention to Detail, Knowledge of Restaurant Regulations, Leadership, Management, Positivity, Ability to Work Under Pressure, Self-Motivated, Creative Problem-Solving Skills, Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills, Exceptional Customer-Service Skills

Candidates should send their resume to [email protected]

