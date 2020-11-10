









1 Delen

Go Green Centre Bonaire is op zoek naar een: Vegetarische Kok (Indiase keuken)

Go Green is een restaurant in het centrum van Bonaire aan de Kaya Grandi. Ze serveren voornamelijk vegetarische en veganistische gerechten. Tina Woodley, de eigenaresse, richt zich op het bereiden van gerechten met liefde en passie.

Hieronder de taakomschrijving in engels:

Safeguard all food preparation by implementing their knowledge;

Use standard Indian recipes and techniques for food preparation and presentation which help the owner consistently high quality while minimizing food costs;

Consults with the owner of the restaurant about food production aspects of special events being planned;

Cook or directly supervises the cooking of items that require skillful preparation;

Together with the owner assist in maintaining a high level of service principles in accordance with establishes standards;

Evaluates products to assure that the quality/price relates are consistently met;

Maintain regular cleaning /maintenance of kitchen and equipment;

Support safe work habits and a safe working environment at all time.

Wil jij het team komen versterken? Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar: [email protected] of bel naar 7955488.