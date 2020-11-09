









This vacancy is for a fulltime position (40 hours per week) within our District Nursing team. You, together with the team, are responsible for quality nursing care of the clients in their own home. In this function you will stimulate and support our clients with ADL activities, perform nursing activities and make up care plans.

Working in our District Nursing team requires a valid driver license and a kind and caring personality. You need to have a good understanding of the needs of our clients and have experience in caring for them. You have a LPN diploma (level 3) with several years of experience and you are able to work all shifts.

Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Function description is available on request.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Suella. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter and resume before November 18h to: [email protected]

You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.



Do you want more information? Please check out our website: wyccf.org or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whiteandyellowcrosscarefoundation

