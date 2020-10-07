7 oktober 2020 23:42 pm
Vacancy Senior Accountant

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for a: SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

Job description: 

  • Analyzing complex financial reports. Making recommendations based on analysis, the status of reserves, assets and expenses.
  • Maintaining contact with customers. 
  • Establishing procedures for accounting practices. 
  • Administering and organizing bookkeeping services, in addition to providing advice on all tax matters. 
  • In general, being able to provide top level administrative support and advice on fiscal and economic related matters.

Required qualifications:

  • Completed SPD 2, HEAO/BA, FEF, EPI or MBA  (major Accounting) and completed or studying for ACCA Qualification
  • Minimal 6 years relevant work experience  
  • Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch, English, Papiamento and Spanish
  • Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks, Account View, PM Record/Report
  • Drivers license in category B

Please send us your filled in application form, available on our website, motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our offices on Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

