Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for a: SENIOR ACCOUNTANT
Job description:
- Analyzing complex financial reports. Making recommendations based on analysis, the status of reserves, assets and expenses.
- Maintaining contact with customers.
- Establishing procedures for accounting practices.
- Administering and organizing bookkeeping services, in addition to providing advice on all tax matters.
- In general, being able to provide top level administrative support and advice on fiscal and economic related matters.
Required qualifications:
- Completed SPD 2, HEAO/BA, FEF, EPI or MBA (major Accounting) and completed or studying for ACCA Qualification
- Minimal 6 years relevant work experience
- Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch, English, Papiamento and Spanish
- Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks, Account View, PM Record/Report
- Drivers license in category B
Please send us your filled in application form, available on our website, motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our offices on Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.
