Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for a: SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

Job description:

Analyzing complex financial reports. Making recommendations based on analysis, the status of reserves, assets and expenses.

Maintaining contact with customers.

Establishing procedures for accounting practices.

Administering and organizing bookkeeping services, in addition to providing advice on all tax matters.

In general, being able to provide top level administrative support and advice on fiscal and economic related matters.

Required qualifications:

Completed SPD 2, HEAO/BA, FEF, EPI or MBA (major Accounting) and completed or studying for ACCA Qualification

Minimal 6 years relevant work experience

Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch, English, Papiamento and Spanish

Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks, Account View, PM Record/Report

Drivers license in category B

Please send us your filled in application form, available on our website, motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our offices on Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

