What will my role be?

You instruct our guests at our diving station with great passion and take care of all material and territory instructions. At the same time you are responsible for the management and motivation of your diving instructor team. Responsible for ensuring all guests have the best and safest possible experience during any water-related activities during their stay.

If need be you will also work as a Dive Instructor being responsible for all aspects of dive in accordance with established dive operating standards.

Responsibilities

Is friendly, courteous, attentive, and helpful to all members, guests, and fellow employees;

Ensures superior guest satisfaction through commitment to resort service standards;

Ensures the profitability of the dive center;

Manage the opening and closing of the dive center every day, and keeping it staffed, according to high season and low season;

Takes care of the daily boat dive schedule – group and individual divers;

Manages the operation of the dive center to offer approved courses and dive tours daily;

Manage the rental of snorkel, rental gear equipment;

Request necessary equipment when required;

Maintain all equipment;

Responsible for fuel monitoring of all boats in liaison with resort technician;

Responsible for cleanliness and adherence to design specifications of Dive Centres as per styling guides;

Responsible for orderly filing of all diving related paperwork and updating of correct liability releases as per PADI current standards;

Keep full dive team certifications updated to include first aid;

Responsible for the upkeep and communication around the dive fleet, the vessels with technician. Communicate with resort management status of vessels and requirements;

Manage the maintenance and repair of all equipment and dive related assets (boats, gear etc) owned by the company, to include preventative maintenance;

Manage all dive staff and boat technicians and liaise with HR-GM regarding hiring, terminating, disciplining;

Submit all paperwork around payroll to HR according to pay cycle

Ensure that PADI standards and safe diving practices are followed at all times;

Respond to emails that are required to be handled by the Dive Manager;

Apply first aid when necessary according to the company’s procedure;

Liaise with the responsible retail store agents and supervisors;

Conduct site inspections to potential clients in collaboration with resort operations;

Attend resort management meetings and is part of the resort management team representing the dive department;

Communicates effectively with guests, staff and management;

Schedules logistics and provides dive instruction, boat and facility repairs and maintenance, crewing and boat handling;

Ensures good safety practices, skill building and knowledge of Dive Accident Emergency Management plan. Including all SOP’s regarding Covid-19 procedures;

Maintains knowledge of dive industry trends.

Are you interested? Send us your application with motivation, diplomas, and reference letters for Ms. Lesley Pluijmen Human Resources Manager at [email protected]

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 483 e-mail: [email protected]

