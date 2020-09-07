









We are hiring, Come join our team!

Executive Sous Chef

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean and we hope that we can open the resort very soon again with our upgraded facilities including banqueting, restaurants and menus. We are looking for an enthusiastic manager who truly enjoys bringing guest experience to the next level and maintaining the highest standards to ensure guest satisfaction.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for an Executive Sous Chef to lead the kitchen team, who reports directly to the Food & Beverage Manager. To successfully fill this role you need to be a skilled chef who is a friendly leader and enjoys reopening 3 F&B outlets together with a committed team.

You Maintain high standards of food service and quality with a constant eye for detail and hygiene and in compliance with the detailed Divi Resorts Clean Check Program under COVID-19.

The Executive Sous Chef will be responsible of managing the kitchen in all areas such as food production menu planning, proper controls, training and development of staff, counseling and coaching, sanitation, and hygiene.

Which qualifications we ask for?

Graduate of Hotel/Restaurant Culinary School.

Proven supervisory skills

Fluent in Papiamentu & English. Dutch & Spanish preferred

Minimum of eight years practical experience in culinary

Minimum of 2 years in the Hotel Industry

Basic computer knowledge

Which skills do we require?

Good oral and written communication skills.

Good leadership skills

Understanding of food cost control

Ability to organize and prioritize/ and ability to focus with attention to detail.

Ability to operate all kitchen equipment

What do we offer?

We offer: a good working atmosphere, good working conditions, many secondary employment benefits like two savings plans, end-of-year bonus, opportunities to grow within the resort group, training and education.

Interested? Send us your application with motivation, diplomas, and reference letters in English to Lesley Pluijmen – Human Resources Manager at [email protected]

