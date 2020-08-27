









4 Gedeeld

Meyer Moving (a subsidiary of the AGS Group) is a specialist in international, local and company removals in the Caribbean since 1959, focussing on providing our customers the best service through latest industry innovations and modern technology specifically developed for the moving industry. Serving a greatly diverse sector of clients, we are a reliable mobility partner, taking care of relocation by land, sea or air, with door-to-door services through an elaborate global network of affiliated companies and agent partners.

We are currently recruiting for the role of a Branch Coordinator, to be based in Kralendijk, Bonaire.

The Branch Coordinator forms the cornerstone of the services provided to our customers, providing assurance of the quality of the services offered. The main responsibilities of the role include the coordination of Administration (personnel management, accountancy, debt control and recovery), Sales (client visits, business development, company representation, quotations, invoicing) and Operations (import and export management, planning, asset and inventory management).

Absolute fluency in Dutch and English is essential, together with 2 – 5 years’ experience in a similar or other management role within the Removals and Relocations Industry. The candidate will have exceptional management skills, flexibility and determination, together with a high work output capacity, which will include long and irregular working hours.

You will be appointed on a local contract in Bonaire, with an attractive fixed salary (commensurate with experience) and a commission scheme.

Interested candidates should submit their up to date CV with a Letter of Motivation (including their salary expectation) in English to [email protected].

General Recruitment Terms:

Although we appreciate all applications, we can only correspond with short listed candidates. Should you not have received feedback on your application within four weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful. We reserve the right to withdraw any advertised vacancies at any time and at our own discretion, as well as the right to not make a placement. Unsolicited submissions from recruitment agents will not be considered. The interviewing and appointment process will take place in accordance with the Group’s policies and procedures and may involve several steps.

By submitting your application, you agree and consent to the processing, administration and archiving of your personal data contained in your CV and other application documents, in accordance with the relevant legislation (as may be amended) for the purposes of registration and recruitment of candidates.

We strongly promote diversity in our workforce, and applications from all sectors of society are encouraged. However, as an inherent requirement of the position, the successful candidate must have the right to work and live in the country of posting. For non-local appointments, you will only be able to take up the role if and when a work and/or residence permit has been secured.

Lees ook: