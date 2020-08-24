









Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many properties part of Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For our beautiful resort on Bonaire we are looking for an enthusiastic Manager who truly enjoys leading a team and bringing Guest Service to the next level and enjoys to be part of a great committed team.

Tasks of the Food & Beverage Manager:

Direct, train, coordinate and supervise all property food and beverage operations to include; 3 banquet rooms, 1 full service beach bar, 3 restaurants and various event venues;

Maintains high standards of food and beverage service and quality with a constant eye for detail and hygiene, compliance and execution of the detailed Divi Resorts Clean Check Program under COVID-19;

Is in charge of training, coaching, scheduling and develops, implements and maintains food and beverage marketing programs for the property;

Achieves budgeted revenues, controls expenses, and maximizes profitability within all areas of the food and beverage department.

The Food & Beverage Manager supervises Food & Beverage personnel and creates a great team atmosphere driven to success resulting into great service to the resort guests. Ideal candidate will possess resort hospitality experience in Food and Beverage department and preferably has previous experience with controlling food & labor cost and POS system (back and front of house) and has an open, outgoing and communicative personality.

If you interested please submit your application and resume to Mrs. Lesley Pluijmen, Human Resources Manager.

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 483 e-mail: [email protected]

