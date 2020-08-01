2 augustus 2020 03:37 am

Vacature Bartender (Experienced)

Sebastian’s Restaurant on Bonaire serves an international menu with a Mediterranean flair and local influences. Here all dishes are prepared with the freshest and mostly seasonal ingredients. The restaurant offers unique oceanfront dining and a special Pier Table, as well as a bar area which is ideally suited to drink a glass of wine and watching Bonaire’s exlusive green flash!

For our team we are searching for a professional & experienced fulltime and parttime Bartender.

We are also looking for enthusiastic and experienced fulltime or parttime Waiters/Waitresses and an experienced Cook.

Would you like to join the team? Please contact us on: +599-7011697 /
+599-7171697 (What’s App). Or via email: info@sebastiansrestaurantbonaire.com

We are looking forward to your application!

