Sebastian’s Restaurant on Bonaire serves an international menu with a Mediterranean flair and local influences. Here all dishes are prepared with the freshest and mostly seasonal ingredients. The restaurant offers unique oceanfront dining and a special Pier Table, as well as a bar area which is ideally suited to drink a glass of wine and watching Bonaire’s exlusive green flash!
For our team we are searching for a professional & experienced Cook
Also we are looking for enthusiastic and experienced fulltime or partime Waiters/Waitresses
Would you like to join the team? Please contact us on: +599-7011697 /
+599-7171697 (What’s App). Or via email: info@sebastiansrestaurantbonaire.com
We are looking forward to your application!
