









1 Delen

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation is looking for an:

HR Manager

We are looking for a fulltime HR Manager with a Bachelor’s degree in HRM and several years of experience. You will be responsible for all day-to-day HR duties for our 175 employees as well as:

Providing training and coaching to Managers and Unit Leaders in key areas such as; appraisals, performance management, absence management etc.

Support staff in career development

Monitor performance of staff using 360 degrees feedback

Absence monitoring and addressing consistent absences

Investigate grievance when required





Working at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation requires a kind and caring personality.

Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Function description is available on request.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Jaap. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter and resume before July 6 2020 to:

careers@whiteyellowcross.org

You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.

Interested in The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation? Please do not hesitate to pay us a visit, we are located at St. John’s Estate Road # 6, Sint John’s, Cul de Sac, Sint Maarten.

Lees ook: