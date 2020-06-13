13 juni 2020 16:42 pm

Vacancy Salon Assistent

Vacancy Salon Assistent Beyouty Salon

Beyouty Salon is looking for YOU!

We are looking for a SALON ASSISTANT who will support the hairstylists at Beyouty Salon!

  • Offering our guests coffee
  • Answering the phone
  • Scheduling appointments
  • Wash clients’ hair, rinse out colors
  • Clean up at the end of the day

We would love to find a person with an affinity to the Beauty Industry. Workdays are Tuesday-Saturday. On average 38 hours a week. Must speak English preferably Dutch or Papaiamento too. If we are a good match and you are interested, we might even train you to become a hairstylist!

To apply: please send us your CV or VIDEO message in ENGLISH to tell us a little bit about yourself. You can send this to info@beyoutysalon.com.
If you would like to know more about us, please visit our website www.beyoutysalon.com

