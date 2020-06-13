









Beyouty Salon is looking for YOU!



We are looking for a SALON ASSISTANT who will support the hairstylists at Beyouty Salon!

Offering our guests coffee

Answering the phone

Scheduling appointments

Wash clients’ hair, rinse out colors

Clean up at the end of the day

We would love to find a person with an affinity to the Beauty Industry. Workdays are Tuesday-Saturday. On average 38 hours a week. Must speak English preferably Dutch or Papaiamento too. If we are a good match and you are interested, we might even train you to become a hairstylist!



To apply: please send us your CV or VIDEO message in ENGLISH to tell us a little bit about yourself. You can send this to info@beyoutysalon.com.

If you would like to know more about us, please visit our website www.beyoutysalon.com

