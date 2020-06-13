Beyouty Salon is looking for YOU!
We are looking for a SALON ASSISTANT who will support the hairstylists at Beyouty Salon!
- Offering our guests coffee
- Answering the phone
- Scheduling appointments
- Wash clients’ hair, rinse out colors
- Clean up at the end of the day
We would love to find a person with an affinity to the Beauty Industry. Workdays are Tuesday-Saturday. On average 38 hours a week. Must speak English preferably Dutch or Papaiamento too. If we are a good match and you are interested, we might even train you to become a hairstylist!
To apply: please send us your CV or VIDEO message in ENGLISH to tell us a little bit about yourself. You can send this to info@beyoutysalon.com.
If you would like to know more about us, please visit our website www.beyoutysalon.com
Lees ook:
- Vacancy Salon Assistent
- Vacature O&G Verpleegkundige Bonaire
- Vacature Aspirant Agenten
- Vacature Projectleiders
- Vacature Medewerker Post
- Vacature Begeleider
- Vacatures Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
- Vacature Pedagogisch Medewerker
- Vacature Financieel Administratief Medewerker
- Vacature Zorgprofessionals Mobiel IC Team Sint Maarten
Geef een reactie