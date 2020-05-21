









BONHATA is the Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Association whose members are unified to achieve its common goals and objectives. These are to promote, support and empower our members through cooperation with one unified voice. Our association currently represents close to a hundred businesses, both on island and off island. In our office in Kralendijk, Bonaire we are currently looking for candidates for the position of:

OFFICE/MARKETING ASSISTANT (fulltime)

The office/marketing assistant will be working alongside the Chief Executive Officer and will be supporting the CEO and the Board of Directors of BONHATA.

Key responsibilities include:

Relationship management

Written and phone correspondence

Assist committees and projects

Website and social media maintenance

Support in planning events, projects and campaigns

Support the CEO and the Board of Directors

Requirements:

The right candidate will be able to prove the following skills, education and training:

Affinity with Marketing, Communication and Business. Experience in Tourism is a strong advantage.

Good understanding of office management and marketing principles

Well organized with excellent knowledge of MS Office, Social Media and Online applications

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Fluent in English and Dutch. Papiamentu and/or Spanish is an advantage

Dynamic personality and customer oriented

Team player, hands on and result driven

Able to work independently

Willing to work outside of office hours

BONHATA offers a challenging position in a continuously changing and diverse environment with an appropriate compensation package. Applicants are invited to write an application letter and accompanying curriculum vitae to info@bonhata.org, attn. Selection Committee. Applications need to be received before May 31st 2020.

Kaya Soeur Bartola 15A / P.O. Box 358, Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean

Phone:+599-717-5134 / KvK # 2348

E-mail: info@bonhata.org / www.ilovebonaire.com

