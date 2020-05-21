BONHATA is the Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Association whose members are unified to achieve its common goals and objectives. These are to promote, support and empower our members through cooperation with one unified voice. Our association currently represents close to a hundred businesses, both on island and off island. In our office in Kralendijk, Bonaire we are currently looking for candidates for the position of:
OFFICE/MARKETING ASSISTANT (fulltime)
The office/marketing assistant will be working alongside the Chief Executive Officer and will be supporting the CEO and the Board of Directors of BONHATA.
Key responsibilities include:
- Relationship management
- Written and phone correspondence
- Assist committees and projects
- Website and social media maintenance
- Support in planning events, projects and campaigns
- Support the CEO and the Board of Directors
Requirements:
The right candidate will be able to prove the following skills, education and training:
- Affinity with Marketing, Communication and Business. Experience in Tourism is a strong advantage.
- Good understanding of office management and marketing principles
- Well organized with excellent knowledge of MS Office, Social Media and Online applications
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Fluent in English and Dutch. Papiamentu and/or Spanish is an advantage
- Dynamic personality and customer oriented
- Team player, hands on and result driven
- Able to work independently
- Willing to work outside of office hours
BONHATA offers a challenging position in a continuously changing and diverse environment with an appropriate compensation package. Applicants are invited to write an application letter and accompanying curriculum vitae to info@bonhata.org, attn. Selection Committee. Applications need to be received before May 31st 2020.
Kaya Soeur Bartola 15A / P.O. Box 358, Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean
Phone:+599-717-5134 / KvK # 2348
E-mail: info@bonhata.org / www.ilovebonaire.com
