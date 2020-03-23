









One of the Founders of Stichting Jeugdwerk Jong Bonaire.

You made this world, especially the island of Bonaire, a better place. Many of yesterday’s youth were motivated and inspired by you to become today’s leaders of our community.

Alan, may you Rest in Peace. Thank you for everything you did for the island you loved so much, and whose people loved you just as much.

You will always be part of dushi Boneiru.

Sosegá na pas.

On behalf of current and former: Board Members, Staff and Kids of Stichting Jeugdwerk Jong Bonaire